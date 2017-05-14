(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oklahoma Army National Guard Medical Evacuation Unit Deploys to Kosovo

    LEXINGTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bruce  

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen from Detachment 1, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, 90th Troop Command, bid farewell to their loved ones during a departure ceremony May 14, 2017. The 169th is deploying to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian, where they will provide medical evacuation operations. Interview with 1st Lt. Matthew Richardson, commander of Detachment 1, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 15:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 524865
    VIRIN: 170514-A-KJ752-960
    Filename: DOD_104365347
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: LEXINGTON, OK, US 
    Hometown: EDMOND, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma Army National Guard Medical Evacuation Unit Deploys to Kosovo, by SSG Christopher Bruce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Deployment Ceremony
    Aviation
    Oklahoma National Guard

