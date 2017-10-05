(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eager Lion 17: CBRN

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    05.10.2017

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Benavides, Cpl. Travis Jordan, Cpl. Jessica Lucio and Staff Sgt. Vitaliy rusavskiy

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Logistics Group and members of the Jordanian Armed Forces conduct Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear training during Eager Lion 2017 near Amman, Jordan May 10, 2017. Eager Lion provides bilateral forces with an opportunity to promote cooperation and interoperability among participating units, build functional capacity, practice crisis management and strengthen our relationship with potential regional threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel R. Benavides and Cpl. Jessica Y. Lucio)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 15:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524859
    VIRIN: 170510-M-ED778-003
    Filename: DOD_104365200
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: AMMAN, JO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 17: CBRN, by Cpl Manuel Benavides, Cpl Travis Jordan, Cpl Jessica Lucio and SSgt Vitaliy rusavskiy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Reserves
    Chemical
    Warfare
    Border
    Jordan
    CBRN
    Integration
    JAF
    US CENTCOM
    Defense
    Readiness
    Training
    Eager Lion 17
    MiddleEast

