1-185th Aviation Regiment, Send Off to Kosovo

Members of the 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment (1-185th AR), headquartered in Tupelo, will travel to Fort Hood, Texas, on May 14 for eventual service in Kosovo.



Approximately 130 Soldiers are deploying for approximately 10 months in support of Operation Joint Guardian. Of that number, approximately 60 troops are assigned to the regiment's headquarters in Tupelo, with the remaining 70 Guardsmen assigned to Companies A and D, 1-185th AR in Jackson. The unit will provide rotary wing aviation lift support using UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during their Balkans deployment.