    1-185th Aviation Regiment, Send Off to Kosovo

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tim Morgan 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    Members of the 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment (1-185th AR), headquartered in Tupelo, will travel to Fort Hood, Texas, on May 14 for eventual service in Kosovo.

    Approximately 130 Soldiers are deploying for approximately 10 months in support of Operation Joint Guardian. Of that number, approximately 60 troops are assigned to the regiment's headquarters in Tupelo, with the remaining 70 Guardsmen assigned to Companies A and D, 1-185th AR in Jackson. The unit will provide rotary wing aviation lift support using UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during their Balkans deployment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524856
    VIRIN: 170514-A-QA210-090
    Filename: DOD_104365191
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-185th Aviation Regiment, Send Off to Kosovo, by SSG Tim Morgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Send Off
    Mississippi National Guard
    1-185th
    MSNG

