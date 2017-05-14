(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dunford Provides Commencement Speech at Saint Michael's College

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2017

    Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs
    of Staff, addresses Saint Michael's College graduates during his commencement speech in Colchester, Vt., May 14, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 11:54
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dunford Provides Commencement Speech at Saint Michael's College, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Commencement
    Briefings and Speeches
    DoD news
    Joe Dunford
    latest videos
    Saint Michael's College

