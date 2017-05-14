(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Happy Mother's Day from OB Fenty, Jalalabad, Afghanistan

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.14.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julie Wallace-Myles 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Team Task Force Leopard from OB Fenty, Afghanistan, send a Happy Mother's Day Shout out.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 11:23
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 524852
    VIRIN: 170514-A-YQ146-006
    Filename: DOD_104365085
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: AF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Mother's Day from OB Fenty, Jalalabad, Afghanistan, by SSG Julie Wallace-Myles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

