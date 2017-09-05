(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EOD Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dakota Heathwarr and Lance Cpl. Brett Norman

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine and U.S. Soldiers conduct improvised explosive device training during Balikatan 2017 at Fort Magsaysay in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, May 9, 2017. By training together the Philippine and U.S. military build upon shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enhance readiness and response capabilities to emerging threats. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dakota Heathwarr)

    Interview: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Little 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Question 1: How does training in a jungle environment such as this one have relevance to real world threats posed today?
    Question 2: Would you rate today’s mission and the bilateral training with the Philippine Army a success?
    Question 3: Can you please explain what took place during the simulated patrol?
    Question 4: How valuable is this training for both the U.S. and Philippine Army?
    Question 5: Can you please explain the training that took place today?
    Question 6: What is the importance of today’s training?

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524848
    VIRIN: 170509-M-XP482-1001
    Filename: DOD_104365066
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Training, by LCpl Dakota Heathwarr and LCpl Brett Norman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    Balikatan2017 U.S. Philippines Military

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT