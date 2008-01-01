(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. David Farrar

    WASHINGTON, AFGHANISTAN

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julie Wallace-Myles 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. David Farrar, currently deployed to OB Fenty, Jalalabad Airfield, Afghanistan sends a shout out to his wife in Fort Hood, Texas and his Mother in Yakima, Washington.

    Date Taken: 01.02.1970
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 10:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 524842
    VIRIN: 170514-A-QY146-003
    Filename: DOD_104365060
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: WASHINGTON, AF
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    Hometown: YAKIMA, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. David Farrar, by SSG Julie Wallace-Myles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    FAMILIES
    FORT HOOD
    1CD
    KCEN
    WASHINGTON
    MOTHER'S DAY
    YAKIMA
    Mothers day 2017
    FOX25

