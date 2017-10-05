Philippine and U.S. Navy demolition exercise (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/524841" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Philippine and U.S. Navy Sailors conduct an underwater demolition dive to clear debris from underwater structures to allow future growth and construction at Ipil Port during Balikatan 2017 in Ormoc City, Leyte, May 10, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gilbert Bolibol)