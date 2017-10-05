Philippine and U.S. Navy Sailors conduct an underwater demolition dive to clear debris from underwater structures to allow future growth and construction at Ipil Port during Balikatan 2017 in Ormoc City, Leyte, May 10, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gilbert Bolibol)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 21:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524841
|VIRIN:
|170510-N-WR119-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104365044
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|ORMOC CITY, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Philippine and U.S. Navy demolition exercise (B-Roll), by PO1 Gilbert Bolibol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
