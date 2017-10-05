(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Philippine and U.S. Navy demolition exercise (B-Roll)

    ORMOC CITY, PHILIPPINES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gilbert Bolibol 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine and U.S. Navy Sailors conduct an underwater demolition dive to clear debris from underwater structures to allow future growth and construction at Ipil Port during Balikatan 2017 in Ormoc City, Leyte, May 10, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gilbert Bolibol)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 21:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524841
    VIRIN: 170510-N-WR119-1001
    Filename: DOD_104365044
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: ORMOC CITY, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine and U.S. Navy demolition exercise (B-Roll), by PO1 Gilbert Bolibol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    demolition
    Navy
    AFP
    Balikatan
    BK17

