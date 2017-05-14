(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bilateral MOUT Training

    GUAM

    05.14.2017

    Video by Cpl. David Diggs 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward deployed to the 3rd Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployed Program, conduct bilateral Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain with French Allies, in Guam, May 14, 2017. Marines and Sailors have joined the amphibious forces of Japan, France, and the United Kingdom to execute Jeanne D’ Arc, an annual French led exercise aimed to strengthen strategic partnerships and exercising freedom of navigation operations across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. David A. Diggs)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Location: GU
