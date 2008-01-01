(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Happy Mother's Day from OB Fenty, Afghanistan

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.02.1970

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julie Wallace-Myles 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Richard Knox currently deployed in Afghanistan. sends a Mother's Day shout out to his wife and mother in El Paso, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.1970
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 06:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 524833
    VIRIN: 170513-A-QY146-002
    Filename: DOD_104364925
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Mother's Day from OB Fenty, Afghanistan, by SSG Julie Wallace-Myles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Eustis
    Florida
    Soldiers
    Happy Mother's Day

