    Happy Mother's Day from OB Fenty, Afghanistan

    JALALABAD AIRFIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    01.02.1970

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julie Wallace-Myles 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Cpt. Dennis Stanford, sends a Happy Mother's Day greeting to his wife in El Paso, Texas and his Mom in Atlanta Georgia from OB Fenty, Task Force Leopard, Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.1970
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 06:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 524831
    VIRIN: 170513-A-YQ146-001
    Filename: DOD_104364893
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: JALALABAD AIRFIELD, AF 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Mother's Day from OB Fenty, Afghanistan, by SSG Julie Wallace-Myles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Georgia
    fort bliss
    atlanta
    Soldiers
    Mother's Day
    gwinnett county

