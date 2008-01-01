Cpt. Dennis Stanford, sends a Happy Mother's Day greeting to his wife in El Paso, Texas and his Mom in Atlanta Georgia from OB Fenty, Task Force Leopard, Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.1970
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 06:12
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|524831
|VIRIN:
|170513-A-YQ146-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104364893
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|JALALABAD AIRFIELD, AF
This work, Happy Mother's Day from OB Fenty, Afghanistan, by SSG Julie Wallace-Myles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
