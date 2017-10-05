(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Philippine, U.S. military members learn recon techniques together

    PHILIPPINES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Katelynn Moeller 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine and U.S. service members work together to learn reconnaissance techniques during counterterrorism training in support of Balikatan 2017 at Fort Magsaysay in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, May 10, 2017. By training together the Philippine and U.S. military build upon shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enhance readiness and response capabilities to emerging threats. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Katelynn Moeller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 05:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 524829
    VIRIN: 170510-F-MI374-1002
    Filename: DOD_104364864
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine, U.S. military members learn recon techniques together, by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    US Army
    AFP
    Balikatan
    Exercise Balikatan
    2017

