Philippine, U.S. military members learn recon techniques together (Broll)

Philippine and U.S. service members work together to learn reconnaissance techniques during counterterrorism training in support of Balikatan 2017 at Fort Magsaysay in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, May 10, 2017. By training together the Philippine and U.S. military build upon shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enhance readiness and response capabilities to emerging threats. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Katelynn Moeller)
|05.10.2017
|05.14.2017 05:03
|B-Roll
|524815
|170510-F-MI374-1001
|DOD_104364850
|00:01:50
|SANTA ROSA, NUEVA ECIJA, PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
