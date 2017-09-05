(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Philippines show U.S. service members water survival skills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brett Norman 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine service members demonstrate water survival techniques to U.S. service members during Balikatan 2017 at Fort Magsaysay in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, May 9, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brett Norman)

    Interview:
    U.S. Army Pfc. Esteban Salazar

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 04:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524812
    VIRIN: 170509-M-QB913-1001
    Filename: DOD_104364844
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippines show U.S. service members water survival skills, by LCpl Brett Norman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Balikatan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT