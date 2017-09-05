Philippines show U.S. service members water survival skills

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippine service members demonstrate water survival techniques to U.S. service members during Balikatan 2017 at Fort Magsaysay in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, May 9, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brett Norman)



U.S. Army Pfc. Esteban Salazar