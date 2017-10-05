(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military medical personnel host medical symposium during Balikatan

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Adams 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Medical personnel from the Republic of the Philippines, U.S., Japan Self-Defense Forces, and Australia Defence Force attend a medical symposium in Bonifacio Global City, Manila, May 10, 2017. This training helps medical personnel save lives and mitigate human suffering during real-life crises. Balikatan is an annual U.S-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and counterterrorism. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David J. Adams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 01:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military medical personnel host medical symposium during Balikatan, by Sgt David Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

