Medical personnel from the Republic of the Philippines, U.S., Japan Self-Defense Forces, and Australia Defence Force attend a medical symposium in Bonifacio Global City, Manila, May 10, 2017. This training helps medical personnel save lives and mitigate human suffering during real-life crises. Balikatan is an annual U.S-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and counterterrorism. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David J. Adams)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 01:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524804
|VIRIN:
|150510-M-SE916-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_104364731
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
This work, Military medical personnel host medical symposium during Balikatan, by Sgt David Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
