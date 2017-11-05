(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy Holidays from the Combat Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Marines aboard the Combat Center want to wish everyone a Happy Mother's Day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 00:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 524802
    VIRIN: 170511-M-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104364705
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from the Combat Center, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combat Center
    USMC
    29 Palms
    MCAGCC
    Holiday
    Marine Corps
    Twentynine Palms
    Happy Mother's Day
    MAGTFTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT