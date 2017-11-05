Marines aboard the Combat Center want to wish everyone a Happy Mother's Day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 00:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|524802
|VIRIN:
|170511-M-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104364705
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays from the Combat Center, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
