This video contains b-roll of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 373 "Aces" Marines participating in Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-17 by conducting a motorized operations course (MOC) at Marine Air Ground Combat Training Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., May 10. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which enables Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing the opportunity to act as an air combat element and combine their capabilities with ground and logistics combat elements in a Marine air-ground task force. (U.S. Marine Corps imagery by Lance Cpl. Mark Lowe/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 00:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524800
|VIRIN:
|170510-M-ZJ736-358
|Filename:
|DOD_104364694
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aces conduct MOC, by Sgt David Bickel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT