    Aces conduct MOC

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Bickel 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    This video contains b-roll of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 373 "Aces" Marines participating in Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-17 by conducting a motorized operations course (MOC) at Marine Air Ground Combat Training Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., May 10. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which enables Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing the opportunity to act as an air combat element and combine their capabilities with ground and logistics combat elements in a Marine air-ground task force. (U.S. Marine Corps imagery by Lance Cpl. Mark Lowe/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 00:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524800
    VIRIN: 170510-M-ZJ736-358
    Filename: DOD_104364694
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aces conduct MOC, by Sgt David Bickel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    combat engineers
    shotgun
    marine wing support squadron
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    Support
    3rd Marine Aircraft wing
    defense
    CE
    MWSS-373
    Integrated Training Exercise
    Ace Support
    ITX 3-17

