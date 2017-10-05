Aces practice shotgun skills

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video contains b-roll of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 373 "Aces" participating in Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-17 and conducting a shotgun range at Marine Air Ground Combat Training Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., May 10. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which enables Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing the opportunity to act as an air combat element and combine their capabilities with ground and logistics combat elements in a Marine air-ground task force. (U.S. Marine Corps imagery by Lance Cpl. Mark Lowe/Released)