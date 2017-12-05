DARWIN, Australia -- U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D) speak about the importance of their mothers in their lives, May 12, 2017. MRF-D is currently deployed to Darwin to train, operate and exercise with service members with the Australian Defence Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2017 23:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524797
|VIRIN:
|170512-M-ST621-072
|Filename:
|DOD_104364649
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mother's Day Messages, by Sgt Emmanuel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
