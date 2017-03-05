(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Central Contingency Command Post Setup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JORDAN

    05.03.2017

    Video by Maj. Angel Jackson 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Time-lapse video of the U.S. Army Central contingency command post setting up the tactical operations center at the start of exercise Eager Lion 2017. Time-lapse video provided by Chief Warrant Officer 4 William Rowan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524794
    VIRIN: 170503-A-ZZ247-379
    Filename: DOD_104364592
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Central Contingency Command Post Setup, by MAJ Angel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    U.S. Army Central
    ARCENT
    EAGERLION17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT