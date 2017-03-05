Time-lapse video of the U.S. Army Central contingency command post setting up the tactical operations center at the start of exercise Eager Lion 2017. Time-lapse video provided by Chief Warrant Officer 4 William Rowan.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 04:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524792
|VIRIN:
|170503-A-ZZ247-179
|Filename:
|DOD_104364578
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Central Contingency Command Post Setup, by MAJ Angel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT