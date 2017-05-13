Cpl. Perreault's Return

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/524789" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Vermont National Guard performed a military funeral for Army Cpl. George A. Perreault at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery, Winooski, Vt., May 13, 2017. Perreault was part of Support Force 21 and was assigned to Headquarters Battery, 15th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division and was reported missing in action on February 13, 1951. On May 5, 2017 the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Perreault’s remains had been identified and returned to his family.