The Vermont National Guard performed a military funeral for Army Cpl. George A. Perreault at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery, Winooski, Vt., May 13, 2017. Perreault was part of Support Force 21 and was assigned to Headquarters Battery, 15th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division and was reported missing in action on February 13, 1951. On May 5, 2017 the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Perreault’s remains had been identified and returned to his family.
This work, Cpl. Perreault's Return, by SSG Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
