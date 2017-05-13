(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cpl. Perreault's Return

    WINOOSKI, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Rivard 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    The Vermont National Guard performed a military funeral for Army Cpl. George A. Perreault at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery, Winooski, Vt., May 13, 2017. Perreault was part of Support Force 21 and was assigned to Headquarters Battery, 15th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division and was reported missing in action on February 13, 1951. On May 5, 2017 the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Perreault’s remains had been identified and returned to his family.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.13.2017 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 170513-Z-NB545-930
    Length: 00:06:54
    Location: WINOOSKI, VT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Perreault's Return, by SSG Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    2nd Infantry Division
    Vermont
    POW
    MIA
    Korean War
    National Guard
    DPAA

