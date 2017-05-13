Vermont Veterans Affairs Director's Award Presentation

Mr. Robert Burke, Director of Office of Vermont Veterans Affairs, presented Army Cpl. George A. Perreault's niece, Karen O'Brien, a Vermont Service Medal and Vermont Distinguished Service Medal in Winooski, Vt, May 13, 2017. On May 5, 2017 the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Perreault’s remains had been identified and returned to his family.
