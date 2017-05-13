(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vermont Veterans Affairs Director's Award Presentation

    WINOOSKI, VT, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Rivard 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Mr. Robert Burke, Director of Office of Vermont Veterans Affairs, presented Army Cpl. George A. Perreault's niece, Karen O'Brien, a Vermont Service Medal and Vermont Distinguished Service Medal in Winooski, Vt, May 13, 2017. On May 5, 2017 the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Perreault’s remains had been identified and returned to his family.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.13.2017 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Veterans Affairs Director's Award Presentation, by SSG Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    2nd Infantry Division
    Vermont
    POW
    MIA
    Korean War
    National Guard
    DPAA

