(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Beyond the Horizon Non-Governmental Organizations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELIZE

    05.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Non-governmental organizations and military personnel provide medical assistance to the people of San Ignacio, Belize, during Beyond the Horizon 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.13.2017 17:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524778
    VIRIN: 170510-Z-JA114-001
    Filename: DOD_104364525
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: BZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond the Horizon Non-Governmental Organizations, by SGT Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    nurses
    US Army south
    belize
    medrete
    ngo
    doctors
    US army
    humanitarian aid
    Beyond the Horizon
    non-governmental organization
    AR south
    BTH 17
    BTH 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT