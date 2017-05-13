Invictus Afghanistan, Team Selection, Closing Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, veterans from Afghan National Defense Forces across the country competed to represent Afghanistan in the Invictus Games Toronto 2017.



Chosen via a transparent, merit-based selection process, the 7 representatives, plus 7 reservists, were announced in a closing a closing ceremony at RSHQ at the end of the day. The Afghan Wounded Warriors who form the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 team will train, travel and compete together, representing the unconquerable spirit of Afghanistan through the rehabilitative power of sport.