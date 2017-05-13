At Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, veterans from Afghan National Defense Forces across the country competed to represent Afghanistan in the Invictus Games Toronto 2017.
Chosen via a transparent, merit-based selection process, the 7 representatives, plus 7 reservists, were announced in a closing a closing ceremony at RSHQ at the end of the day. The Afghan Wounded Warriors who form the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 team will train, travel and compete together, representing the unconquerable spirit of Afghanistan through the rehabilitative power of sport.
This work, Invictus Afghanistan, Team Selection, Closing Ceremony, by OF-4 Una Sighvatsdottir, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
