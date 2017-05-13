(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Invictus Afghanistan, Team Selection, Closing Ceremony

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.13.2017

    Video by OF-4 Una Sighvatsdottir 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    At Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, veterans from Afghan National Defense Forces across the country competed to represent Afghanistan in the Invictus Games Toronto 2017.

    Chosen via a transparent, merit-based selection process, the 7 representatives, plus 7 reservists, were announced in a closing a closing ceremony at RSHQ at the end of the day. The Afghan Wounded Warriors who form the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 team will train, travel and compete together, representing the unconquerable spirit of Afghanistan through the rehabilitative power of sport.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 02:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: AF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Afghanistan, Team Selection, Closing Ceremony, by OF-4 Una Sighvatsdottir, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    Afghanistan
    Afghan National Army
    ANA
    Invictus
    Resolute Support
    ANDSF
    #InvictusGames #IG2017 #WeAreInvictus #IAM

