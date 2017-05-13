(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vice Chairman Provides Commencement Speech at Webster University

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2017

    Air Force Gen. Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addresses Webster University graduates as he provides the commencement speech in St. Louis, Mo., May 13, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Chairman Provides Commencement Speech at Webster University, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

