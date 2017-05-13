Air Force Gen. Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addresses Webster University graduates as he provides the commencement speech in St. Louis, Mo., May 13, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2017 12:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|524751
|Filename:
|DOD_104364459
|Length:
|00:13:10
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vice Chairman Provides Commencement Speech at Webster University, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT