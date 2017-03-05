Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise, Northern Edge 17, has come to a close. Check out all the NE17 action that happened around Eielson Air Force Base in this compilation video. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2017 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524749
|VIRIN:
|170503-F-BG083-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104364439
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NE17 ENDEX Mission Compilation, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
