    NE17 ENDEX Mission Compilation

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise, Northern Edge 17, has come to a close. Check out all the NE17 action that happened around Eielson Air Force Base in this compilation video. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.13.2017 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524749
    VIRIN: 170503-F-BG083-0001
    Filename: DOD_104364439
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NE17 ENDEX Mission Compilation, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

