Cpl. Stephen Lear sends Mother's Day Greetings to His Family in Poughkeepsie, NY
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2017 09:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|524738
|VIRIN:
|170513-A-QW629-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104364344
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cpl. Stephen Lear sends Mother's Day Greetings to His Family in Poughkeepsie, NY, by SGT Jeremy Bratt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT