(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ARCENT Minute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Graves 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The ARCENT Minute is a 60 second news update from the U.S. Army Central area of operations. SGT David Graves hosts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.13.2017 05:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 524578
    VIRIN: 170512-A-AJ199-470
    Filename: DOD_104363782
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCENT Minute, by SGT David Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    newscast
    camp
    desert
    arifjan
    vision
    central
    kuwait
    US ARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT