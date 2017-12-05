The ARCENT Minute is a 60 second news update from the U.S. Army Central area of operations. SGT David Graves hosts.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2017 05:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|524578
|VIRIN:
|170512-A-AJ199-470
|Filename:
|DOD_104363782
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ARCENT Minute, by SGT David Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT