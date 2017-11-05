Abrams Tank Maintainers keeping US Soldiers in the 2017 Nordic Tank Challenge B-Roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/524546" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Abrams Tank System Maintainers help keep their tankers fully mission capable for any tasking they may have. This is especially important when U.S. Soldiers are competing in the 2017 Nordic Tank Challenge, a competition of 7 NATO Allies, to see which tank teams are the most proficient. The 64th Brigade Support Battalion is deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.



Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner



Interview with Private Second Class Daniel Hernandez, 64th Brigade Support Battalion