Abrams Tank System Maintainers help keep their tankers fully mission capable for any tasking they may have. This is especially important when U.S. Soldiers are competing in the 2017 Nordic Tank Challenge, a competition of 7 NATO Allies, to see which tank teams are the most proficient. The 64th Brigade Support Battalion is deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.
Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner
Interviews with Private Second Class Daniel Hernandez, 64th Brigade Support Battalion
Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
Date Posted:
|05.13.2017 03:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524544
|VIRIN:
|170511-A-KQ181-446
|Filename:
|DOD_104363718
|Length:
|00:01:15
Location:
|HOLSTEBRO, DK
|Hometown:
|SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Abrams Tank Maintainers keeping US Soldiers in the 2017 Nordic Tank Challenge, by SGT Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
