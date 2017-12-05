Video news package of NORAD's 59th Anniversary Ceremony held on Peterson AFB, CO, May 12, 2017.
|05.12.2017
|05.12.2017 21:16
|Package
|524530
|170512-F-JQ507-298
|DOD_104363074
|00:01:30
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
This work, NORAD Celebrates 59th Anniversary, by TSgt Jeff Fitzmorris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
