    NORAD Celebrates 59th Anniversary

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Video news package of NORAD's 59th Anniversary Ceremony held on Peterson AFB, CO, May 12, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD Celebrates 59th Anniversary, by TSgt Jeff Fitzmorris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NORAD

