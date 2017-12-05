(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holton, Kansas, Purple Heart memorial

    HOLTON, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    At the corner of Fourth and Iowa, in Holton, Kansas​, is Linscott Park​, the home of a new memorial dedicated to the Purple Heart recipients of Jackson County. On May 6, the monument was officially unveiled. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zach Sheely/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 17:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524517
    VIRIN: 170512-Z-VX744-001
    Filename: DOD_104362908
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: HOLTON, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holton, Kansas, Purple Heart memorial, by SGT Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Purple Heart
    Kansas National Guard
    National Guard
    Kansas
    Kansas Army National Guard
    Holton

