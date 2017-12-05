At the corner of Fourth and Iowa, in Holton, Kansas, is Linscott Park, the home of a new memorial dedicated to the Purple Heart recipients of Jackson County. On May 6, the monument was officially unveiled. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zach Sheely/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 17:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524517
|VIRIN:
|170512-Z-VX744-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104362908
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|HOLTON, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holton, Kansas, Purple Heart memorial, by SGT Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT