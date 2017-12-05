(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NORAD Celebrates 59th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Northern Command

    U.S. Air Force General Lori J. Robinson, Commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command offers opening remarks during NORAD’s 59th Anniversary Celebration on Peterson AFB, CO May 12th. (DoD Photo by: N&NC Public Affairs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 18:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524512
    VIRIN: 170517-F-ZZ999-004
    Filename: DOD_104362852
    Length: 00:09:44
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD Celebrates 59th Anniversary, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Anniversary
    NORAD
    Peterson AFB
    Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT