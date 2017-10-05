(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SOI Mother's Day Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    School of Infantry - West commanding officer and sergeant major talk about the importance of spouses and mothers to their Marines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 15:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 524489
    VIRIN: 170410-M-IR546-001
    Filename: DOD_104362460
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOI Mother's Day Greeting, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    MArines
    SOI West

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT