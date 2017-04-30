US troops on deployment in Romania, Master Version (with subtitles)

US troops are currently on deployment in Romania as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, supporting security and stability in Europe.
US troops are currently on deployment in Romania as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, supporting security and stability in Europe. Members of the US 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team are working with the Romanian 282nd Mechanised Brigade. Around 3,500 members of the 3rd ABCT are currently deployed to Europe. Footage includes shots of US and Romanian troops training together and soundbites with both.
