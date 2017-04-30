(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US troops on deployment in Romania, Master Version (with subtitles)

    ROMANIA

    04.30.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    US troops are currently on deployment in Romania as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, supporting security and stability in Europe.

    US troops are currently on deployment in Romania as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, supporting security and stability in Europe. Members of the US 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team are working with the Romanian 282nd Mechanised Brigade. Around 3,500 members of the 3rd ABCT are currently deployed to Europe. Footage includes shots of US and Romanian troops training together and soundbites with both.

    This version includes graphics, music, and subtitles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524462
    Filename: DOD_104362196
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

