US troops on deployment in Romania, International Version

ROMANIA 05.12.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

US troops are currently on deployment in Romania as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, supporting security and stability in Europe. Members of the US 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team are working with the Romanian 282nd Mechanised Brigade. Around 3,500 members of the 3rd ABCT are currently deployed to Europe. Footage includes shots of US and Romanian troops training together and soundbites with both.



This version has no graphics or music.