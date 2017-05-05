(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    82nd Airborne Division artillery brings fires to ISIS

    SHALALOT, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Video package illustrating Paratroopers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, delivering indirect fires support to maneuvering Iraqi security forces partners conducting operations to liberate Mosul, Iraq, from ISIS, May 5, 2017. Capt. Andrew Roberts, commander of C Battery, 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, describes the process of delivering indirect fires effects to ISF commanders engaged in close combat with ISIS. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. enables their ISF partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 14:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524443
    VIRIN: 170505-A-DP764-357
    Filename: DOD_104362165
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: SHALALOT, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division artillery brings fires to ISIS, by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

