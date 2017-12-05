(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deputy Secretary General visits NATO troops in Estonia

    ESTONIA

    05.12.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller began a two-day visit to Estonia on Friday (12 May 2017), stressing that Allied forces in Estonia are at the heart of NATO’s collective defense. Visiting British infantry troops at a training range in Tapa, the deputy secretary general said that all Allies stand united against any threat.
    The British army is leading a battlegroup of about 1,000 NATO troops in Estonia. NATO is expanding its presence in the region in response to Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and its military build-up in the Baltic region.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

