Deputy Secretary General visits NATO troops in Estonia

NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller began a two-day visit to Estonia on Friday (12 May 2017), stressing that Allied forces in Estonia are at the heart of NATO’s collective defense. Visiting British infantry troops at a training range in Tapa, the deputy secretary general said that all Allies stand united against any threat.
The British army is leading a battlegroup of about 1,000 NATO troops in Estonia. NATO is expanding its presence in the region in response to Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and its military build-up in the Baltic region.
LEAVE A COMMENT