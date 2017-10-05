20th Medical Group public health at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. lay down carbon mosquito traps. The traps are used to test for viruses and diseases to ensure a healthy environment.
|05.10.2017
|05.12.2017 12:46
|Package
|524435
|170510-F-ZX070-001
|DOD_104362043
|00:00:38
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|1
|1
|1
|0
This work, Mosquito, by A1C Justin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
