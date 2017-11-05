USS America (LHA 6) Takes on Fuel and Supplies While Underway

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



170511-N-MB038-0002 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) pull alongside fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) for a replenishment at sea evolution. More than 1,800 Sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are currently conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) off the coast of Southern California in preparation for the ARG’s deployment later this year. The America ARG is comprised of America, the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) and Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Marshall/Released)