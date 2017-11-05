170511-N-MB038-0004 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) pull alongside fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) for a replenishment at sea evolution. More than 1,800 Sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are currently conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) off the coast of Southern California in preparation for the ARG’s deployment later this year. The America ARG is comprised of America, the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) and Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Marshall/Released)
|05.11.2017
|05.12.2017 12:09
|B-Roll
|524428
|170511-N-MB038-0004
|DOD_104361964
|00:00:43
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Takes on Fuel and Supplies While Underway, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
