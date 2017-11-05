170511-N-MB038-0003 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2017) Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) operate a fueling station during a replenishment at sea evolution with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). More than 1,800 Sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are currently conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) off the coast of Southern California in preparation for the ARG’s deployment later this year. The America ARG is comprised of America, the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Marshall/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524426
|VIRIN:
|170511-N-MB038-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_104361962
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Takes on Fuel and Supplies While Underway, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
