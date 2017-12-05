(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st. Lt. Jonathan Marrero says Happy Mother's Day

    PRICE BARRACKS, BELIZE

    05.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st. Lt. Jonathan Marrero gives a Mother's Day greeting to his mother from Price Barracks, Belize. Marrero is serving as a part of Beyond the Horizon 2017, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, Army South-led exercise designed to provide humanitarian and engineering services to communities in need, demonstrating U.S. support for Belize.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 12:25
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 524421
    VIRIN: 170512-Z-BQ261-003
    Filename: DOD_104361948
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PRICE BARRACKS, BZ
    Hometown: SAN JUAN, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st. Lt. Jonathan Marrero says Happy Mother's Day, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ARSOUTH
    Mother's Day
    35th Signal
    BTH17
    #BTH17 #ARSOUTH #MothersDay #35th Signal

