1st. Lt. Jonathan Marrero says Happy Mother's Day

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/524421" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st. Lt. Jonathan Marrero gives a Mother's Day greeting to his mother from Price Barracks, Belize. Marrero is serving as a part of Beyond the Horizon 2017, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, Army South-led exercise designed to provide humanitarian and engineering services to communities in need, demonstrating U.S. support for Belize.