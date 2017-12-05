1st. Lt. Jonathan Marrero gives a Mother's Day greeting to his mother from Price Barracks, Belize. Marrero is serving as a part of Beyond the Horizon 2017, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, Army South-led exercise designed to provide humanitarian and engineering services to communities in need, demonstrating U.S. support for Belize.
|05.12.2017
|05.12.2017 12:25
|Greetings
|524421
|170512-Z-BQ261-003
|DOD_104361948
|00:00:30
|PRICE BARRACKS, BZ
|SAN JUAN, PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, 1st. Lt. Jonathan Marrero says Happy Mother's Day, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
