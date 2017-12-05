The Crane Report is a weekly newscast highlighting events happening around Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 11:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|524410
|VIRIN:
|170512-N-EY088-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104361856
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|CRANE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Crane Report 05/12/2017, by CPT Amy Crane and Brett Day, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT