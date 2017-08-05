(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Army Bowling Team B ROLL 2017

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Bowling by the All Army Team competing in the 2017
    Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Bowling Championship. Awards,
    and some try out footage of players before final teams were solidified.

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenny Scott, ARMEDCOM PAO, Pinellas Park, FL
    Video shot at Camp Pendleton, CA 5 to 8 May 17
    Unit targeted: national audiences
    Approx. 15 minutes

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524368
    VIRIN: 170508-A-UJ522-007
    Filename: DOD_104361526
    Length: 00:14:18
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Army Bowling Team B ROLL 2017, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    All Army Bowling Team
    All Army Sport

