Bowling by the All Army Team competing in the 2017
Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Bowling Championship. Awards,
and some try out footage of players before final teams were solidified.
Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenny Scott, ARMEDCOM PAO, Pinellas Park, FL
Video shot at Camp Pendleton, CA 5 to 8 May 17
Unit targeted: national audiences
Approx. 15 minutes
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 10:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524368
|VIRIN:
|170508-A-UJ522-007
|Filename:
|DOD_104361526
|Length:
|00:14:18
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Army Bowling Team B ROLL 2017, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT