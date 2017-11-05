ALFS 17 Overview (no slates)

"Enhancing Capability through Partnership in Africa" was the theme for ALFS 17. The goal of enhanced cooperation formed through ALFS sessions and other interoperability training is to increase the capacity to build regional security throughout Africa as a whole.
