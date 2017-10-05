(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lion Response 2017

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.10.2017

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Italian Army explosive ordnance specialist Spc Alessandro Iacono from 8th Reggimento Genio Guastatori, Folgore Brigade, during the Lion Response '17 Exercise conducted on Camp Darby, Livorno Italy, May 10, 2017. The purpose of the annual training exercise is to test and validate Force Protection and Emergency Management plans and procedures in response to an emergency situation. (Video by Vincenzo Vitiello/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 09:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524357
    VIRIN: 170510-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_104361488
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lion Response 2017, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

