Lion Response 2017

Italian Army explosive ordnance specialist Spc Alessandro Iacono from 8th Reggimento Genio Guastatori, Folgore Brigade, during the Lion Response '17 Exercise conducted on Camp Darby, Livorno Italy, May 10, 2017. The purpose of the annual training exercise is to test and validate Force Protection and Emergency Management plans and procedures in response to an emergency situation. (Video by Vincenzo Vitiello/Released).