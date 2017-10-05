Italian Army explosive ordnance specialist Spc Alessandro Iacono from 8th Reggimento Genio Guastatori, Folgore Brigade, during the Lion Response '17 Exercise conducted on Camp Darby, Livorno Italy, May 10, 2017. The purpose of the annual training exercise is to test and validate Force Protection and Emergency Management plans and procedures in response to an emergency situation. (Video by Vincenzo Vitiello/Released).
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 09:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524357
|VIRIN:
|170510-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104361488
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lion Response 2017, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT