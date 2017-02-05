(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Front & Center: SFC Everett Holmes, Chief Instructor, METC Dental Specialist Program

    JBSA-FT. SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Sean Schroeder 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) located at JBSA-Ft. Sam Houston is a Tri-Service Campus. It is a state-of-the-art DoD healthcare education campus that trains enlisted personnel with 48-medical programs. Instructors at METC play a critical role in producing 16,500 graduates each year. One of these instructors is Sergeant First Class (SFC) Everett Holmes.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 10:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524344
    VIRIN: 170502-F-SL509-001
    Filename: DOD_104361433
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: JBSA-FT. SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Front & Center: SFC Everett Holmes, Chief Instructor, METC Dental Specialist Program, by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    healthcare
    Medical Education & Training Campus
    METC
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    dental specialist
    JBSA-Ft. Sam Houston
    Front & Center

