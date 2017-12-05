Bomb squad: Task Force Southwest trains ANA soldiers on CIED techniques

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force Southwest and Afghan National Army soldiers with the 215th Corps execute a demolition range at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, May 11, 2017. The event was part of an explosive hazard reduction course, providing the soldiers with the knowledge and skills needed to overcome the threats of improvised explosive devices. (Video contains interview by U.S. Navy Lt. Cogan Semler)