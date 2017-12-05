(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bomb squad: Task Force Southwest trains ANA soldiers on CIED techniques

    CAMP SHAHEEN, AFGHANISTAN

    05.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force Southwest and Afghan National Army soldiers with the 215th Corps execute a demolition range at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, May 11, 2017. The event was part of an explosive hazard reduction course, providing the soldiers with the knowledge and skills needed to overcome the threats of improvised explosive devices. (Video contains interview by U.S. Navy Lt. Cogan Semler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 09:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524331
    VIRIN: 170510-M-TR086-001
    Filename: DOD_104361378
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CAMP SHAHEEN, AF 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomb squad: Task Force Southwest trains ANA soldiers on CIED techniques, by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    train
    NATO
    assist
    advise
    215th Corps
    Helmand Province
    Afghan National Army
    counter-IED
    Resolute Support Mission
    ANDSF
    Task Force Southwest
    TFSW

