U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force Southwest and Afghan National Army soldiers with the 215th Corps execute a demolition range at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, May 11, 2017. The event was part of an explosive hazard reduction course, providing the soldiers with the knowledge and skills needed to overcome the threats of improvised explosive devices. (Video contains interview by U.S. Navy Lt. Cogan Semler)
05.12.2017
05.12.2017
Package
|Location:
CAMP SHAHEEN, AF
This work, Bomb squad: Task Force Southwest trains ANA soldiers on CIED techniques, by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
